Shamrock Rovers dealt European blow as Icelandic champions Breidablik leave Tallaght with vital win

Shamrock Rovers 0 Breidablik 1

The decision by Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley to talk up the quality of Breidablik ahead of their first bout in the Champions League qualifiers was not empty talk as the Icelandic visitors stamped their class all over Tallaght Stadium to take home a deserved win and move towards a clash with FC Copenhagen in the second round.

And the Hoops now need to turn around their poor away form in Europe and deliver a big win in Iceland next week to prevent the premature end of their Champions League campaign and a premature drop into the Conference League qualifying rounds.

Since they won away to Icelandic side Stjarnan in 2017, Rovers have managed only two wins in 14 away ties in Europe but those defeated sides were not of the standard set by Breidablik, hence the size of the task ahead of them to stay in the Champions League.

With 10 current or former senior internationals in their side, Breidablik came with a squad better than their lowly status suggested – they’ve won their league only twice so are not a domestic powerhouse - and they will be hard to outwit in their home ground.

The pity for Rovers is that the fatal wound in this 1-0 loss was created by their own mess six minutes from half time. Rory Gaffney was too eager to take a free kick, needlessly giving possession to Breidablik, and defender Dan Cleary was forced into a desperate challenge to clear the danger.

That gifted the away side a free kick on the edge of the box, and when Viktor Karl Einarsson backheeled the ball to defender Damir Muminovic, he unleashed a powerful effort which Leon Pohls could not keep out, the only goal of the game.

Sometimes away teams come to Tallaght and use the opening phase of the game to suss out the opposition and the crowd, happy to surrender possession to see what the home side do with it but Breidablik were dominant from the off.

Jason Dadi Svanthorsson was a constant threat to Rovers while wide player Andri Yeoman enjoyed the space he was given on the left to pick away at Rovers until he could create an opening and they had their first chance as early as the 11th minute, Pohls needing to save a headed effort from Faroe Islands international Klaemint Olsen.

A minute later there was almost a disaster when Roberto Lopes lost concentration and gifted the ball to Svanthorsson but Lopes made up for the error with a tackle to win back the ball.

Having weathered an early storm Rovers found their feet and had two good chances in the space of a minute, Dylan Watts with an effort which was wide and then Rory Gaffney getting onto the end of a subline ball from Jack Byrne, keeper Anton Einarsson with the save.

That’s as good as it got for Rovers as Breidablik took back control. Pohls saved again on 23 minutes from Oliver Sigurjonsson, Kristinn Steindorsson was wide with his effort and on 33 minutes captain Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson should really have scored with his header.

On 39 minutes they got their reward with that free kick from Muminovic, taking a well-deserved lead into the half-time break.

Rovers did start the second half with a penalty appeal, after an apparent handball in the box by goal-scorer Muminovic from a cross by Sean Kavanagh, but the Cypriot referee didn’t agree or even feel the need to resort to VAR, making its debut in a club game in Ireland, and there was more menace about Rovers from then on.

Adding the guile of substitute Graham Burke gave Rovers some hope, his presence putting the away side’s defenders on alert but they held firm, though Burke did go close with a shot on 66 minutes which led to a clumsy save from Einarsson.

Sub Agust Hlynsson tested Pohls with a shot on 78 minutes and the Breidablik bench appealed for a penalty as Lopes appeared to interfere with Oslen in the box, but the referee seemed determined to leave Dublin without awarding a spot kick, or calling on VAR for a second opinion.

With Gaffney denied possession and Byrne starved of the space, Rovers had to dig deep to find a route to goal and they did have late chances, Kavanagh judged to be in an offside position as unleashed a shot on 87 minutes.

Kavanagh was determined to make his mark, the former Fulham man with a good effort in the final minute after Breidablik failed to clear Richie Towell’s cross while sub Johnny Kenny did force a save from the keeper in added time, Breidablik standing firm in the face of that pressure.

And so the side in their all-black strip darted towards the 65-strong away support to celebrate on the final whistle, dreaming of a passage to Copenhagen as Rovers wonder how they can turn this tie around.

ROVERS – Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Towell 71), O’Neill, Poom, Kavanagh; Watts (Burke 60) Byrne; Gaffney (Kenny 87).

BREIDABLIK – A Einarsson; Gunnlaugsson, Muminovic (Sigudarsson 73), Margeirsson, Yeoman; Eyjólfsson, Sigirjónsson (Adalsteinsson 73), V Einarsson; Steindórsson (Orasson 88), Olsen, Svanthorsson (Hlynsson 66).

REF – C Theouli (Cyprus)