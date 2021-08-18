Shamrock Rovers dealt double injury blow ahead of Flora Tallinn clash

Shamrock Rovers have suffered an injury blow ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League tie with Flora Tallinn as defender Lee Grace has been ruled out of the game.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley is also without Aidomo Emakhu, the teenage striker who scored an important goal against Albania's Teuta Dorres in the previous round.

Rovers are in Estonia for Thursday's first leg of a tie that is worth close to €3m to the club.

After a rocky patch earlier in the season, Grace has been restored as first choice on the left of the back three so his unavailability will force a reshuffle although it helps that Celtic bound Liam Scales is comfortable in that position. Bradley also has other options to juggle.

"Lee has really got back to himself in the last number of weeks in terms of his levels. Young Aidomo has come in and done really well so it's disappointing to lose both of them," said Bradley, speaking this afternoon.

"Hopefully, they are not too bad and we can have them back next week. I've said a number of times that I think that this squad is really strong. We don't look to have a first eleven, we pick a team that we feel is suited to winning that particular game. Tomorrow night will be no different."

The Rovers manager says his squad are comfortable with the expectation that's on their shoulders, but he has strong respect for Flora even though the route for domestic champions means they face teams from similar sized countries as opposed to powerhouses from the major leagues.

"That is what you work for, that is why you work so hard to win the league," said Bradley. "We have seen it in the last number of years and this year it has played out no differently.

"This is another chance for us to get better and take another step forward. This group always responds to that and it's one that we're looking forward to."