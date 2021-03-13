Shamrock Rovers-bound Richie Towell suffers hamstring injury in Salford's EFL Trophy final win

Richie Towell of Salford City is challenged by James Bolton of Portsmouth during the EFL Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium

Richie Towell has suffered a hamstring injury during extra-time of Salford City's EFL Trophy final win over Portsmouth at Wembley.

Towell, who up the point of his injury early in extra-time was the dominant force in Salford's midfield as they laid seige to the Pompey goal, will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

The Dubliner has decided to leave Salford this summer with League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers beating off competition from his old club Dundalk for his signature.

Former Derry City winger Ronan Curtis went on as a substitute for Portsmouth, but the game went to a penalty shoot-out following a 0-0 stalemate.

Salford, from League Two prevailed against their opponents from League One, on a 4-2 scoreline in the shoot-out.

