Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley confident his side can go on Europa run

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has praised the character of his Hoops side - and says they are good enough to carry on their European run when they face tough Cypriot side Apollon Limassol in the next round.

Having drawn 2-2 in the first leg away from home, Rovers found themselves up against it when SK Brann scored in Tallaght Stadium to put them in the driving seat but goals from Jack Byrne and Gary O'Neill earned the Hoops a 2-1 win on the night, 4-3 on aggregate.

"It was a European night that had everything, really. It had two goood teams, drama with a late goal, a special night. Big crowd, two proper teams going to win the game, and it is what this club is all about. This is what we are trying to get it back to, and tonight was special," Bradley said after the game.

"To give away a goal like that is disappointing, but the togetherness, the character and the never-say-die attitude we showed - even when they scored we didn't look rattled we were really calm and composed."

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Photo: Sportsfile

Rovers now prepare to host Apollon in Tallaght on Thursday night as they cruised past Lithuanian opposition in the first round, the Cypriots with a strong European pedigree having made the group stages of the Europa League four times in the last five seasons.

"It's a tough game again, we watched a bit of them already, but I believe we can win the tie," added Bradley.

"It will be difficult but so was Thursday night. I believe in the group, I believe they are getting better every week and we can definitely go and win the tie."

Online Editors