SFAI nominee Paddy Dempsey withdraws from process to become FAI board member

Just over 24 hours after being nominated as the Schoolboy Football Association of Ireland’s nominee for the FAI board, Paddy Dempsey has withdrawn his interest in the role.

Citing the demands on "time and energies", the Dublin District Schoolboys' League Chairman said he made the decision after discussing the matter with family and friends.

Dempsey’s candidature for the board could have caused further strain on relations between the FAI and the government ahead of crunch meeting on Monday.

The DDSL, the largest of its kind in Europe, had publicly supported John Delaney in March when the former FAI chief executive faced mounting pressure amid a string of controversial revelations. The statement was not signed.

Sports Minister Shane Ross was adamant that all FAI board members under the regime of Delaney had to be cleared out before state funding could be restored.

President Donal Conway has vowed to quit next month and the other survivor from the Delaney era, John Earley, quit with immediate effect last Thursday.

Dempsey (62) was selected as the nominee to replace Earley as a full meeting of the SFAI council on Saturday. Now that’s out of the running, Earley’s vice-chairman Padraic Clarke will be favourite to go forward.

He must first win a ballot against a rival proposed by the schoolgirls’ section but the SFAI’s eight delegates on the 10-person committee should make that a formality.

Dempsey, in a statement issued tonight to the 31 leagues in the SFAI, said: "I was honored to be nominated by my colleagues within the SFAI but, on reflection, I now appreciate that because of family and work commitments, I would not be able to devote my full commitment to a role which is sure to be demanding.

"I recognise that the game and those elected to the FAI board requires a huge demand on their time and energies.

"In the interests of providing clarity, I'm making this decision now so that the SFAI can look for a suitable alternative at the earliest opportunity.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to all my SFAI colleagues on council and executive for their support of my nomination and hope they will be understanding of the reason why I must withdraw my name at this time."

SFAI Chairman Earley added: "I want to thank Paddy Dempsey allowing his name go forward for consideration as a member of the board of the Football Association of Ireland, but we fully respect his decision and the reason behind his withdrawal from the process."

