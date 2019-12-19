SFAI nominate Ursula Scully to take seat on FAI board

The Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) have moved promptly to try leave last weekend’s fiasco over their FAI board nominee behind them by proposing Ursula Scully for the FAI board.

The Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland (SFAI) have moved promptly to try leave last weekend’s fiasco over their FAI board nominee behind them by proposing Ursula Scully for the FAI board.

Scully - secretary of the North Tipperary Schoolchildren’s League (NTSFL) - is set to be ratified as an interim director at Sunday week’s reconvened FAI AGM.

The schoolboys’ body, the largest affiliate by a stretch, had lined Paddy Dempsey up to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Earley as a director a week ago.

Earley finally bowed to pressure from Sports Minister Shane Ross to quit as he was one of only two survivors at the top table from the John Delaney era.

Dempsey’s connections to Delaney didn’t help his cause either after he was endorsed for the role by his SFAI council on Saturday.

The DDSL Chairman withdrew from the hunt just 28 hours later – a period during which his league’s statement of support for Delaney back in March was widely recited.

Mrs Scully’s elevation will also assist the FAI in beginning to meet their gender balance obligations.

Under a FAI rule proposed and ratified by the governance review group in June, four female directors must be on the 12-person board by 2021.

All seven of the current members are male and the FAI are awaiting names of the four independent directors.

“I believe my professional background and skillset will be an asset to the FAI board should I be elected,” Mrs Scully said last night after a teleconference of the SFAI executive proposed her candidature.

She will have to prevail from an election against a nominee from the women’s FAI.

However, the SFAI’s numerical dominance on that committee – eight members to two – will make her ratification in time for the reconvened AGM on Sunday week straightforward.

Online Editors