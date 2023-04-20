Sevilla v Manchester United: Kick-off time, where to watch and all you need to know about Europa League tie

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire scored an own goal as Sevilla drew 2-2 at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United travel to face Sevilla in the Europa League tonight with plenty yet to do to earn progress.

That didn’t look like being the case when Erik ten Hag’s side took an early two-goal lead at Old Trafford last week in the first leg of the quarter-final, but late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire ensured it’s all square heading to Spain.

Sevilla beat Valencia over the weekend to further move away from the LaLiga relegation battle and the six-time Europa League champions now turn their attention to a competition they have so often produced their best football in.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sevilla versus Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The match will take place at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Where to watch

TV channel: In Ireland, the game will be televised live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm Irish for an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match can be viewed on the Virgin Media Player app and website while subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Team news

The suspended Gonzalo Montiel is the key absentee for Sevilla, who have a largely fit squad to pick from.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw travelled to Spain in a major boost for United, though Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are injured.

Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton are ruled out.

Prediction

The modern removal of the away goals rule really opens up this tie, as previously Sevilla would have felt very confident of avoiding defeat.

United were largely the better team in Manchester and were unlucky not to win the first leg but may need to take this one all the way to reach the semi-finals.

A 1-1 draw, 3-3 on aggregate. Man United to win on penalties.

Head to head

Sevilla wins: 2

Draws: 2

Man United wins: 0

Match odds

Sevilla to qualify: 11/8

Draw (90 mins): 5/2

Man United to qualify: 4/7

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).