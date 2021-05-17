Setback for Ireland prospect Dan Crowley as he is released by Birmingham

The career of one-time Ireland hopeful Dan Crowley is at a crossroads after the former Arsenal man was released by Birmingham City.

Birmingham have initiated a mass clearout of their squad after a dismal season which saw them finish seventh from bottom in the Championship with 13 players released. Former St Patrick's Athletic man Ryan Burke and Dubliner Joe Redmond, who had a short spell on loan to Cork City last season, are included in the list of players axed.

But City have also called time on Crowley's spell with the club after a disappointing two-year spell there, Crowley spending most of last season on loan to League One side Hull City. Crowley (23) was in demand at the time of his 2019 move to St Andrews, as he'd impressed in a spell with Willem II in Holland and Birmingham felt they had pulled off a major coup with his capture.

His form in Holland sparked talk of an international call-up, as Crowley had played at underage level for England and the Republic of Ireland, and in 2018 he pledged his allegiance to Ireland, telling this newspaper "I'm not holding out for England, if I am asked to play for Ireland I will".

The then senior team manager Mick McCarthy was disappointed to travel to the 2019 Dutch Cup final as Crowley did not start. And there was a red tape issue due to FIFA regulations which made him ineligible, because Crowley did not hold an Irish passport at the time he played for England, and when asked about Crowley last year, Stephen Kenny said he'd not spoken to the player as he was not then eligible due to FIFA regulations.

Hull could make a move for Crowley, who played 22 times for the Tigers in their promotion-winning season, while Dubliners Burke and Redmond will assess their options, in Ireland and in the UK.