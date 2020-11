Sergio Reguilon tricked by Tottenham team-mates over Gareth Bale’s love of golf

Sergio Reguilon’s Tottenham team-mates tricked him into thinking a putting green at the club’s training ground had been built for the Welshman.

Sergio Reguilon has been the victim of a stitch-up after being told that Tottenham built a mini-golf course for Gareth Bale at their training ground.

Reguilon, who joined Bale in coming to north London during the recent transfer window, and was tricked by team-mates, who told him that a putting green was installed by the club in preparation for the Wales international’s return.

Bale’s love of golf was a running theme during the end of his time in Madrid, where he was often accused of prioritising that over his football.

The putting green has been at Hotspur Way since it was built, but Reguilon took the bait.

Speaking of Bale’s mood since his return to Spurs, the left-back said: “He’s very happy and I see him in a different light. He seems happier with the habits here.

“What did surprise me is that they’ve created golf holes for him at the training centre.

“They are only short holes but I couldn’t believe it. He didn’t do badly at Real Madrid and I’ve no idea if he’ll go back.

“The language and communication are everything to him. His Spanish is good, well, it’s like my English.”

Gareth Bale (right) celebrates scoring against Brighton, his first goal since returning to Tottenham after seven years at Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

Gareth Bale (right) celebrates scoring against Brighton, his first goal since returning to Tottenham after seven years at Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

Reguilon came through the youth system at Madrid and made his Spain debut in September.

But he left the club after making just 22 appearances for the first team and admits he has enjoyed working with “intense” Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The 23-year-old told Spanish radio show El Larguero (SER): “He (Mourinho) is very good, great, I like this type of intense head coach.

“As is the case with all managers, he gets annoyed when we don’t win but he’s really close to the players.”

On Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Reguilon added: “I didn’t really speak with him, it was more with representatives from the club. I knew how the valued my work but I had to make the decision.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been labelled "intense" by Sergio Reguilon (Clive Rose/PA)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been labelled "intense" by Sergio Reguilon (Clive Rose/PA)

“Time will tell if it works out and I didn’t feel that the time was right for me to ask for explanations. At my age, it’s important to be playing and to keep being competitive.

“It gets dark at 5pm and, despite it being a different league, I tend to adapt well to new situations.

“Wherever I have to perform, I’ll do so, whether that be in Spain or anywhere else.

“I get on very well with my new team-mates and Son (Heung-min) and (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg are good guys.”

