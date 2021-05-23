| 8.6°C Dublin

Sergio Aguero’s record-breaking Manchester City career in numbers

Aguero wrapped up his Premier League career with a brace in his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

Sergio Aguero has had an outstanding Manchester City career (Owen Humphreys/PA) Expand

By Andy Hampson, PA

Sergio Aguero scored twice on his final appearance at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City on Sunday.

The Argentinian is leaving the club after the Champions League final next week.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his City career in numbers.

Sergio Aguero heads in his 260th Manchester City goal (Peter Powell/PA) Expand

260 – Goals for Manchester City (club record).

184 – Goals in the Premier League (fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer 260, Wayne Rooney 208 and Andy Cole 187)

12 – Trophies won with City (Premier League 5, FA Cup 1, League Cup 6).

389 – Appearances for City.

Manchester City celebrate Sergio Aguero&rsquo;s title-clinching goal (Peter Byrne/PA) Expand

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal (their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season).

