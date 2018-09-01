Sergio Aguero’s performance in focus as City beat Newcastle

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero faced Newcastle on Saturday having scored 14 goals in 11 Premier League appearances against the Magpies – and eight in the last two at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how the 30-year-old Argentina international fared as City beat the Tyneside outfit 2-1.

Goal threat

Aguero had scored eight times in his previous two Etihad Stadium appearances against Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Just after the quarter-hour mark Aguero collected the ball from Benjamin Mendy and struck narrowly wide from around 25 yards. He subsequently hit a free-kick into the Newcastle wall and had a shot blocked by Federico Fernandez, before getting a touch to a Riyad Mahrez delivery that sent the ball into Martin Dubravka’s arms. Aguero was then put through late on but could not finish the chance off, being thwarted by Dubravka as he tried to go around him and then sending the ball off-target.

Creativity

Aguero teed up Kyle Walker for his goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

At various times Aguero contributed well to build-up play, and he produced one particularly fine pass in the first half to feed Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian being denied by Dubravka. It was then from Aguero’s lay-off in the 52nd minute that Kyle Walker fired home to put City 2-1 up, and 12 minutes later he produced a delightful cross from the left that picked out Fernandinho, whose shot was saved by Dubravka.

Overall

No goal on this occasion for City’s all-time record scorer, but he certainly put in a commendable display.

