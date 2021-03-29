Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City career in numbers

Aguero has enjoyed a highly successful and prolific career at Manchester City (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Manchester City have announced Sergio Aguero is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in numbers.

257 – Goals for Manchester City (club record).

181 – Goals in the Premier League (fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer 260, Wayne Rooney 208 and Andy Cole 187)

10 – Trophies won with City (Premier League 4, FA Cup 1, League Cup 5).

384 – Appearances for City.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal (their injury-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season).

PA Media