Sergio Aguero looks to keep Etihad streak going against Liverpool

Sergio Aguero will look to continue his excellent scoring run against Liverpool at the Etihad when the title contenders meet on Thursday.

The Argentinian has scored in all six of his previous home Premier League matches against the Reds – although he has never found the net at Anfield.

Aguero said on mancity.com: “I’m not the type of guy who keeps a tally of that kind of thing.

“Of course, I want to score as much as I can to help the team win and, if that’s the way it panned out against Liverpool so far, then I hope I can keep the streak going at the Etihad in this meeting – and dispel it when we next face them at Anfield. Football always gives a chance to even the score.”

With Manchester City heading into the match seven points adrift of Liverpool, the encounter is being seen as one that could potentially decide the title.

But if City can win then it is game on again as Pep Guardiola’s side look to make it back-to-back successes.

City responded to shock losses against Crystal Palace and Leicester by beating Southampton on Sunday, and Aguero believes they must focus on their own strengths rather than the threat of Liverpool.

Muy importante terminar el año con una victoria. Y gracias a todos los fans que viajaron y nos alentaron todo el partido 💪🏽🤟🏽//Important to finish the year with a win. Big thanks to all the supporters that traveled to join us. C'mon, City! 💪🏽🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qoz4MET6Qc — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 30, 2018

He said: “Liverpool’s growth as a team can be tracked from a few years back. Their showing in the Champions League was a testament of that, and they are performing very well this Premier League season.

“But our focus should be on our own game. We are confident in our playing style and we believe it’s the most effective to lead us to victory.

“There’s no denying it is a huge game for both clubs. Direct clashes between leading teams have a major impact towards the end of the season. December didn’t pan out the way we wanted it to and now we’ve got more ground to make up so, yes, that makes the game even more important.

Aguero celebrates a goal against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

“But we are only in January and there are still plenty of Premier League games ahead of us and, from the looks of it, there are three or four teams angling to win the title. It’s going to come down to the wire.

“Of course, we knew repeating last year’s success wouldn’t be a simple task but we always aim for excellence.”

