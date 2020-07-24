Sergio Aguero could be fit to face Real Madrid, hints Pep Guardiola

Sergio Aguero could be winning his fitness race ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted that Sergio Aguero could be fit for next month’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

City’s top scorer has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery last month and had been ruled out of the delayed Champions League last-16 second-leg encounter at the Etihad Stadium on August 7.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “I think against Madrid everyone will be fit, apart from (Benjamin) Mendy, who is suspended. The other ones are fit.”

Expand Close Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Aguero suffered a knee injury against Burnley (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool)

Aguero, who has scored 23 goals this season, limped out of City’s 5-0 victory over Burnley on June 22. That was City’s first game after the resumption of the Premier League following the Covid-19 stoppage.

He underwent surgery in Barcelona within days and, while Guardiola expressed hope Aguero might be fit for the latter stages of the Champions League, he described playing in the Madrid game as “impossible”.

City will carry a 2-1 aggregate lead into the game against Madrid after victory at the Bernabeu in February.

PA Media