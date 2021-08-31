Serge Aurier leaves Tottenham

Serge Aurier has left Tottenham after four years at the club (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Serge Aurier has had his contract at Tottenham terminated by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.

The 28-year-old right-back had just under a year remaining on his deal at Spurs, who he joined from Paris St Germain in August 2017.

In a statement on the club’s website, Aurier said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge.”

Aurier’s fate appeared to be sealed earlier on Tuesday with the signing of Emerson Royal from Barcelona, effectively pushing the Ivory Coast international further down the pecking order for the right-back position – with Matt Doherty also an option in that role.

A short statement from Tottenham said: “We thank Serge for his service and wish him well for the future.”