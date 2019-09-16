Serge Aurier committed to Tottenham

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier insists he is happy at the club, despite being prevented from leaving this summer.

The Ivory Coast international said last week that he would have liked to have moved on from Spurs during the transfer window, but instead made his first appearance of the season and provided two assists in the 4-0 romp over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Aurier, who last played in the Premier League in February, has had a difficult time at the club following his 2017 move and said he wanted to leave due to a “personal situation”.

The 26-year-old insists there was no rift with boss Mauricio Pochettino and is now looking to the future.

Asked if he wanted to leave, Aurier said: “Yes, but that was the situation before the transfer window closed, the transfer window is now closed, now I am calm and happy to stay.

“I speak with everyone, I don’t want to leave.

“I had something in my head, but I didn’t want to leave for the gaffer or the chairman (Daniel Levy).

“It was my personal situation and now it is OK, everyone wants to give me another chance and now I am happy to stay and happy to play and happy for the victory.

“We need to give the best for this season and for the trophies.

“Nothing has changed in my life. I stay and now I want to prove and give my best for the supporters, for the club, for everyone.”

Aurier is hoping to be involved as Spurs begin their Champions League campaign this week with a trip to Olympiakos.

Despite getting to the final last season, where they enjoyed a memorable run to Madrid, defender Jan Vertonghen says they are still outsiders for the competition.

“We want to go as far as we did last year. We’ve got a nice group. Good games, nice challenges, teams we haven’t played against yet,” he said.

“Like 15 or 20 teams feel like they belong there, so we’ve got a big challenge. But we had a great run last year and we want to repeat it.

“We’ve earned their respect now. Teams treat us differently than a couple of years ago. But they will look at us as an outsider.”

