Serge Aurier becomes Nottingham Forest’s 22nd signing of the summer

Nottingham Forest have made former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier their 22nd signing of the summer, subject to visa approval.

The Ivory Coast right-back will provide competition for Neco Williams as Forest boss Steve Cooper continues to add strength in depth to his squad.

In a statement, Forest said they were “delighted” with the capture of Aurier, who made 24 appearances for Villareal last season as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Aurier joined Paris St Germain in 2015 and two years later moved to Tottenham, for whom he made 110 appearances during his four years in north London.