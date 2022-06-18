Senior men need to make a move this summer or risk losing their place in Stephen Kenny’s Irish plan

After three intense weeks in each other’s company at the end of a busy four-game international series this month, the Ireland management and players probably had little left to say to each other when going their separate ways after the midweek draw with Ukraine in Poland so it was left unsaid by Stephen Kenny that a batch of those players need to improve their club situation if they are to have an international career.

The fact that players like Callum O’Dowda, Aaron Connolly and Jamie McGrath can go, pretty quickly, from starters in the national team to not even making the squad is a lesson that Kenny will want their Ireland comrades to take on board, and quickly.

McGrath’s slide, from first choice to forgotten man, on the back of no club football, is a message that those in the current squad need to take on board if they are to remain in Kenny’s thoughts.

Across Europe, big clubs are taking advantage of the crisis in Ukraine to hoover up some of that nation’s best talents: Artyem Dobvyk, who scored Ukraine’s equaliser, will leave Dnipro, with Torino likely to sign him, while Shakhtar’s Mykhailo Mydryk, also a threat to Ireland over two games and a brilliant young prospect, can choose between Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen. Every big league in Europe is chasing a Ukrainian this summer, but Irish faces are not as much in demand.

Gavin Bazunu’s move from Manchester City to Southampton – confirmed yesterday – is good news and is a rare case of a Premier League club being willing to spend big on an Irish player, and Nathan Collins could also move clubs.

Collins does not need to move, but others do: of the XI which started for Ireland in Yerevan, almost all have clouds over their club futures. Shane Duffy (Brighton) and Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle) have the luxury of a Premier League contract for next season without the comfort of Premier League football. Both suffered from a lack of game-time in the second half of the season and a repeat of that scenario in August/September could damage them, and Ireland.

Troy Parrot (Spurs) and Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool) will also report back for pre-season with a Premier League club but are unlikely to feature, at least not in the near future and if Bazunu wins the No 1 slot at Southampton, that will impact on Kelleher if he’s still No 2 at Liverpool.

Those with an ear to the politics at West Brom, who had a dismal season last year, have heard that the club are willing to listen to offers for Callum Robinson, another Ireland starter in Yerevan and another man who needs a move.

Collins’ stock is very high after his superb efforts in the Ireland shirt and his future depends very much on whether current employers, Burnley, want to cash in and sell him to one of his many Premier League suitors. If that happens, Collins could go close to the record transfer fee for an Irish player (currently the £19m that Liverpool paid Spurs for Robbie Keane in 2009).

Some players, some uncapped, who are still in the frame for a place in the Ireland squad have already secured moves: Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City to Cardiff), Mark Sykes (Oxford to Cardiff City), Jayson Molumby (loan from Brighton to West Brom made permanent) and Festy Ebosele (Derby to Udinese).

Robbie Brady (Bournemouth) and Shane Long (Southampton) are out of contract with their clubs but may be kept on. There’s security for James McClean (Wigan) and Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) who both had contract extensions signed off in the weeks before the summer break.

Other internationals have the luxury of staying put, if they want, or moving on to a bigger contract. Darragh Lenihan is out of contract with Blackburn Rovers. The Blackburn board making a mess of contract talks with popular manager Tony Mowbray last season may have prompted Lenihan to seek an exit, his departure confirmed by the club yesterday as he rejected a contract extension. Lenihan may not get a Premier League offer, though is good enough to play at that level, but he does have options in the Championship – Middlesbrough are keen.

Chiedozie Ogbene is also in a comfortable position: Rotherham, promoted to the Championship, have triggered a clause to extend his contract by 12 months but with the highly valued utility man potentially moving on for free in a year, Rotherham may opt to make their money now and sell. And while Derby will be in League One next season, Jason Knight will not be there, a move to a higher league as inevitable as it is deserved.

After that, it gets tricky. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Cyrus Christie (Fulham) and forgotten man Ciaran Clark (Newcastle) have all been released by their clubs. Christie was poor when selected by Ireland at home to Ukraine, his first competitive start in 18 months, so the international window did little to enhance his value, though he will find a club, possibly a permanent move to loan club Swansea. Hourihane also lacked a spark in his two sub appearances for Ireland this month and his Premier League days are gone. “If anyone is after a midfielder then let me know,” he joked to the media when leaving the stadium in Lodz in midweek.

Decisions that the likes of free agent Hourihane and key men such as Duffy and Hendrick over the coming weeks will shape the Ireland side which resumes the Nations League in September.