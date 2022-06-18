| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Senior men need to make a move this summer or risk losing their place in Stephen Kenny’s Irish plan

Gavin Bazunu signs on the dotted line to seal his move to Southampton Expand

Close

Gavin Bazunu signs on the dotted line to seal his move to Southampton

Gavin Bazunu signs on the dotted line to seal his move to Southampton

Gavin Bazunu signs on the dotted line to seal his move to Southampton

Aidan Fitzmaurice

After three intense weeks in each other’s company at the end of a busy four-game international series this month, the Ireland management and players probably had little left to say to each other when going their separate ways after the midweek draw with Ukraine in Poland so it was left unsaid by Stephen Kenny that a batch of those players need to improve their club situation if they are to have an international career.

The fact that players like Callum O’Dowda, Aaron Connolly and Jamie McGrath can go, pretty quickly, from starters in the national team to not even making the squad is a lesson that Kenny will want their Ireland comrades to take on board, and quickly.

Most Watched

Privacy