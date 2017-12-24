Sean Dyche remains undaunted by Burnley's festive fixture list

Sean Dyche quickly shifted his focus on to Burnley's next challenge and a Boxing Day trip to Old Trafford after his side's 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

The Clarets slipped to seventh in the Premier League courtesy of Harry Kane's latest hat-trick on Saturday at Turf Moor, but remain only three points adrift of the top four.

Burnley's tough Christmas fixture schedule continues after they visit United with games at Huddersfield and against Liverpool at home before a trip to Manchester City on January 6, but Dyche remains undaunted. "We've got some big teams coming, big challenges, but wherever you are in the league you've got to play them," Dyche said.

"They (Manchester United) were superb last season, Tom (Heaton) was saving all sorts. We know the run of games we've got - no problem with it, that's life in the Premier League. "We've got some challenges at the moment with our squad for the first time in a long time. That's the way it goes."

Defender James Tarkowski missed out against Tottenham as he started a three-game ban, while Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters are working their way back from respective knee injuries. Goalkeeper Heaton is not expected to feature over the festive period due to a shoulder injury and Robbie Brady is unlikely to feature again this season after surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.

Chris Wood was forced off in the first half against Tottenham and could miss out at Old Trafford, but Dyche refused to be downbeat after his side's third defeat in 10 league matches. "We're doing a great job as far as I'm concerned," Dyche added. "The top of the rest, where we are, is a fantastic position for a club like us.

"I don't do myths and all that, I do reality. What we're achieving with this group is a very high standard of football, but when you come across (Tottenham) on their day, and you're not, then that can happen against any of those top clubs.

"We're not there yet, we know that, so there's a reality to what we're doing.

"But where we were a year ago to where we are now, I'm very, very pleased and that shows a lot of development in the team and a lot of development in my staff and what we're trying to achieve."

Press Association