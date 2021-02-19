Sean Dyche backs Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez to continue to contribute

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is confident fit-again striker Jay Rodriguez will continue to score and create goals after looking back to his best in the past week.

The 31-year-old has started just 10 Premier League games this season after being hampered by ankle and knee injuries.

But Rodriguez has a goal and two assists in his last two matches, with his header in the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace last weekend his first goal in the top flight since scoring the equaliser in a draw against Liverpool at Anfield at the end of last season – 22 games ago.

His next goal will be his 100th in league football and Rodriguez could reach the landmark against his former club West Brom on Saturday.

“He has been a bit up and down with injuries,” said Dyche. “He has had a few injuries which have upset his true run in the side in terms of playing every week.

“But he is a very good player and a well-rounded centre-forward. He offers more to us than just goals, which is the same as all of our centre-forwards.

“We ask a lot of them all and we ask a lot of them in team play. There comes a time when you are looking for your centre-forwards to use their game knowledge, which Jay certainly does.

“He gets in the right areas and will score goals, that is for sure.”

Meanwhile, referee Mike Dean will return to Premier League action at Turf Moor on Saturday to take charge of Burnley’s game against the Baggies.

The 52-year-old asked to be stood down from a round of matches after he and his family received death threats on social media following two controversial incidents in fixtures where he was the official.

Dean was in charge of the FA Cup fifth-round tie between Leicester and Brighton on February 10 but Saturday’s game will be his first back on duty in the top flight.

Dyche said: “We’ll welcome him back. We want people out there to feel free in doing their jobs, to referee wisely, so we hope he’s fit and well and ready to go again.

“The one thing I’ve learned is that the three toughest jobs on any given matchday are those of the two managers and the referee.

“They’re always under the most scrutiny, the most demand, the most stress, the most pressure. They’re the three toughest jobs in my opinion.

“The players have a tough job to deliver, but from a literal viewpoint, from the scrutiny from pundits and the media, they are often the toughest jobs.”

Burnley look like being without Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson against the Baggies.

Both players had to be withdrawn during Wednesday night’s home draw with Fulham. The pair are set to undergo scans on their respective knocks but Dyche is not optimistic about their chances of being involved on Saturday.

Some good news for Dyche will see the return of captain Ben Mee, after the central defender had to sit out the Fulham game under concussion protocols.

Matej Vydra and Chris Wood could return to the squad against their former club but Dale Stephens and Erik Pieters are expected to remain out.

