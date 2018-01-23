Seamus Coleman returns to action for Everton
Coleman suffered a double leg break on international duty for the Republic of Ireland against Wales in March last year.
Everton defender Seamus Coleman made his long-awaited return to action in the Under-23’s Premier League Cup clash with Portsmouth.
The 29-year-old came through 58 minutes of the Goodison Park tie unscathed as he works his way back to full fitness.
Right-back Coleman suffered a double leg fracture in the Republic of Ireland’s goalless draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium in March 2017 and only returned to training earlier this month.
Coleman’s Everton and Ireland team-mate James McCarthy suffered a similar season-ending injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom.
Everton’s youngsters were leading 2-0 when Coleman left the action, with goals from Nathan Broadhead and Bassala Sambou.
