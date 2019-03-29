Seamus Coleman admits he suffered from homesickness after Everton move as he reveals plans for a coaching career

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has revealed he struggled to cope with life in England following his move to Everton a decade ago, as he missed his friends and family back in his home town of Killybegs.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Coleman reflected on his formative experiences on Merseyside, as he admitted he took time to settle in the UK.

"This was what I had wanted, of course it was, but I was moving away from my family, from my girlfriend Rachel, who is now my wife. I'd never even been away from home. Then all of a sudden you are in this big city," he said, as he looked back on his first few months at Everton.

"I dropped my bags in my hotel room and just climbed into bed. This wasn't, "Oh my God! I'm so excited! I've just signed for Everton!" This was "Oh my God... I'm away from home, I'm away from everyone". But I never said it to anyone. I kept it away from everyone, I just tried to do my best.

"I wasn't depressed, I was just homesick. I didn't want to mix with anyone outside of training. Of course I mixed with them while I was at the training ground but I didn't want to do anything else. I just came over here for the football. That was it."

Coleman went on to reveal that he set his sights on a career in coaching, as he looks to a future beyond his playing career for club and country.

The 30-year-old full-back has been one of the most successful Irish exports to the Premier League over the course of that decade and now he is thinking about what he will do with his career when he hangs up his boots.

"I have been in touch with the people back home about starting my badges," added Coleman.

"I wanted to start in the summer that I broke my leg (2017) but, me being me, I thought everyone would be thinking, "He must be worried about getting back from his injury". So I parked it until I got back. I might start this summer, we'll see. But it's something I'm interested in.

"I sit at home and study football, I watch managers in training. I try to learn. I'm football mad, really. Football is my life. I want to be a manager. It's something I definitely want to do."

