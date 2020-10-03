Séamus Coleman a doubt for Euro playoff after limping out of Everton clash

Everton's Séamus Coleman receives treatment for an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match at Goodison Park this afternoon

Séamus Coleman is a doubt for Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on Thursday after coming off ten minutes into the second half of Everton’s Premier League match against Brighton at Goodison Park.

The Killybegs man pulled up uncomfortably with what seemed to be a hamstring twinge after racing for a ball against, ironically, his Ireland team-mate Aaron Connolly.

Coleman walked off the pitch, but it is not good news for Stephen Kenny with the play-off just five days away.

The Ireland captain will now undergo a scan to reveal the extent of the damage before a decision is made on whether he's fit enough to join up with the Ireland squad on Monday.

Online Editors