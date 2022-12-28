Scottish league round-up: Celtic and Rangers ease to victory

Aaron Mooy’s first two goals for Celtic helped the cinch Premiership leaders to a 4-0 victory over Hibernian at Easter Road.

Hibs made a positive start but the Australia midfielder fired the visitors into the lead from 12 yards in the 28th minute.

Daizen Maeda missed a sitter before scoring a glorious effort in the 36th minute and Hibs missed two good chances before Mooy converted a penalty just before the hour.

Kyogo Furuhashi soon added a fourth but there was concern for the visiting fans when left-back Greg Taylor walked off with an injury immediately afterwards – and five days before the champions face Rangers.

They will travel to Ibrox nine points clear after both of the top two made it four wins from four since the end of the World Cup break.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou made only one change as Liel Abada came in for James Forrest. Croatia international Josip Juranovic stayed on the bench following his return from World Cup duty as Reo Hatate continued at right-back amid the absence of the injured Anthony Ralston.

Sead Haksabanovic was missing from the squad while David Turnbull began a two-match ban.

Hibs were unchanged following their 4-0 win over Livingston and they got both wing-backs forward to good effect early on.

Chris Cadden had a goal disallowed for offside and Lewis Stevenson sent in two dangerous crosses which were turned behind by Carl Starfelt.

Celtic’s best early chance fell for Maeda, who did well to throw himself at Hatate’s cross but steered his header beyond the far post.

Hatate gifted Hibs a chance when he delivered a throw-in straight to Josh Campbell on the edge of box. The midfielder fired just wide of the far post.

Maeda set up a half chance for Furuhashi – which David Marshall saved – just before getting outside Cadden to send in the cross which led to the opener.

Ryan Porteous was playing ahead of centre-backs Rocky Bushiri and Paul Hanlon and was generally shadowing Mooy, but the Australian was in space as Maeda’s cross fell into his path off Joe Newel’s knee and he drilled the ball home from 12 yards.

Maeda headed off the crossbar from three yards out after Marshall’s touch had put Abada’s cross straight into his path, but the Japan international soon netted from a far-more-difficult chance.

Cadden’s slip allowed him space to run into and two Hibs players followed Taylor’s overlap to allow Maeda to cut inside and curl home from 20 yards.

The hosts had chances either side of the break to make a game of it. Newell’s long throw found its way to Hanlon but the defender stabbed his effort off the post.

The midfielder set up an even better opportunity but Kevin Nisbet made a mess of a free header from six yards.

Hibs’ hopes were extinguished after Taylor played in Maeda. The winger’s cutback was behind Furuhashi and Abada but the latter flicked the ball up on to Stevenson’s hand and Alan Muir immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

Celtic had missed their only two previous penalties this season through Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis – neither of whom were on the park – and Mooy stepped up to send Marshall the wrong way.

Furuhashi finished brilliantly six minutes later after Hatate’s ball forward sent him in behind.

Taylor’s replacement Alexandro Bernabei twice threatened and Marshall saved well from Matt O’Riley as Celtic cruised in the latter stages.

Postecoglou handed a late debut to Rocco Vata, the 17-year-old son of former Hoops and Albania defender Rudi Vata, and fellow substitutes Forrest and Jota both came close.

Rangers 3 Motherwell 0

Rangers enjoyed their most comfortable win yet under Michael Beale with a 3-0 victory over Motherwell to set up nicely an Old Firm showdown.

After three cinch Premiership wins out of three for the new Gers boss, all by a one-goal margin, there was an element of control for Beale’s side when striker Alfredo Morelos’s scored in the 13th minute with a header before defender Connor Goldson’s counter after 38 minutes.

Midfielder Malik Tillman added a third in the 63rd minute but despite the welcome three points, it is evidently still a work in progress in Govan.

Beale faces his biggest Light Blue test to date on January 2 when leaders Celtic visit Ibrox and progress will be measured under much more difficult conditions.

The Gers squad is becoming healthier by the game – albeit worryingly for Gers fans Morelos limped off in the second half – and although strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak were both available again, they were not in the squad.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor and left-back Borna Barisic were reinstated along with Ryan Jack, Morelos and 19-year-old midfielder Alex Lowry, the latter making his first start since May.

Fir Park boss Steven Hammell dropped striker Kevin Van Veen to the bench with Dean Cornelius coming into midfield.

The visitors were handed an opportunity in six minutes after John Lundstram’s short pass to Ben Davies saw Well striker Connor Shields intercept and race towards the Gers goal.

McGregor raced from goal to make a tackle of sorts with the back-tracking Davies completing the clearance for a corner which came to nothing.

Then came a no-fuss goal for Rangers when a terrific cross from Barisic found Morelos six yards out and he powered a header past Fir Park keeper Liam Kelly.

However, there were occasional Gers lapses and in the 34th minute Cornelius had time and space to get a shot away inside the Gers box but it was blocked by Davies.

Three minutes later, Goldson headed into the net off the crossbar from a Barisic corner which allowed Ibrox to relax a little.

Just before the break a sweeping Gers moved ended with Tillman setting up Morelos but Kelly made a fine save from the low drive from 16 yards.

Five minutes after the interval a toe-poke from Lowry after Kelly had failed to deal with a Barisic corner was cleared off the line by Callum Slattery.

Rangers kept pressing but the fans were demanding a higher tempo.

On the hour-mark Well defender Rickie Lamie cleared off the line after a clever back-heel from Morelos, who had muscled his way into the Fir Park penalty area.

However, minutes later, when the Colombian striker squared to Tillman just insde the box he took a touch and drove through the legs of defender Matthew Penney and into the corner of the net.

Then came a clutch of substitutes for both sides but it was earlier Well replacement Van Veen who had the ball in the Rangers net only for VAR to confirm offside.

There was some concern for Rangers when Morelos came off after pulling up, to be replaced by Rabbi Matondo, who was denied by Kelly in the 84th minute and in added time, although he was offside for the latter opportunity.

The last fixture of the year proved positive for Rangers but the first of 2023 promises a much tougher challenge.