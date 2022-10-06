Schoolboy row between Cork City and Finn Harps puts U-14 quarter-final in doubt

Saturday’s League of Ireland U-14 quarter final between Finn Harps and Cork City is in doubt due to a dispute over travel.

Cork are unhappy with being asked to travel to Donegal to take on Harps who have home advantage.

Previous meetings between the sides have taken place at neutral venues with Roscommon utilised as one example.

However, Harps have informed Cork that they want to play this game in Donegal.

This has caused concern for the Leesiders as they would need to stay overnight for a trip of that distance and also face a lengthy journey home on account of mandated breaks for a bus driver.

They do not believe it is appropriate for 13-year-old players to be asked to do that.

It’s understood the FAI are aware of the situation and attempts have been made to broker a solution, but Harps are not obliged to move the fixture.

Cork are considering their options and it’s thought possible they could forfeit the game unless there is a change of heart.