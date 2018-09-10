Kasper Schmeichel says Harry Maguire’s new five-year deal at Leicester shows the Foxes’ ambition to compete in the Premier League.

Schmeichel believes Leicester mean business after handing new deal to Maguire

England defender Maguire was reportedly a Manchester United target in the summer following his impressive displays at the World Cup.

But the 25-year-old, who joined Leicester from Hull in the summer of 2017, has now signed a new long-term contract at the King Power Stadium.

“It is very nice news. Harry has been top drawer since the first day,” Schmeichel said.

“For him to commit himself for five years is a great sign.

“It is a statement of intent from the owners that they want to keep all the best players.

“We are not in a position where we have to sell, we want to build and Harry is an important part of that.

“He has carried on his World Cup form this season, he is a top-class player and we are very lucky to have him.”

Leicester sold Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City in the summer as the side which won the Premier League title in 2016 lost another key player.

But the Foxes have recruited well in recent seasons and have a strong English core in their squad.

Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray have been called up to the England squad for the first time for Tuesday’s friendly against Switzerland, and both players could make their debuts on home soil at the King Power Stadium.

“We have some good English youngsters like Demarai and ‘Chilly’, and then James Maddison who has absolutely in no way looked out of place in the Premier League,” Schmeichel said.

“It is always a difficult step up from Championship to the Premier League and he has just taken to it like a duck to water.

“I have been really impressed with all of them. They are going to play a big part for us, not just now but in the future.”

Schmeichel will return to Leicester this week after helping Denmark to a winning start in their Nations League campaign.

Denmark beat Wales 2-0 in Aarhus after settling the dispute, at least temporarily, over the players’ commercial rights.

“I don’t think you are going to find a more responsible group of players, not just players but people as this group here,” Schmeichel said.

“We knew what was at stake, we knew the ins and outs of what has gone on.

“People can make judgements from what they think the truth is, but we know the truth and that is all that matters to us.

“A lot of the stuff that has been said I would say 99 per cent of it isn’t true.

“But for us it has just been about keeping ourselves fit and keeping ourselves ready for when something would happen.”

Press Association