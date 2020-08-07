| 17.3°C Dublin

Scars in this 'broken marriage' will go on public view at FAI meeting in Dublin

Aidan Fitzmaurice

FAI independent chairperson Roy Barrett. Photo: Sportsfile

Roy Barrett and Gary Owens, two of the three key figures at the helm of the FAI, spent a chunk of yesterday ensconced in the former's Dublin 4 stockbroking company offices.

That plush setting would have been a lot more placid that the scene elsewhere in the city this evening with the anger - stewing for some time among a section of the board of the FAI, and their constituents - and getting deeper over a fractious last 48 hours, gets an airing.

Niall Quinn's midweek call for "unity" and a statement from Barrett - independent chairman of the FAI board - stressing it was "imperative that we all work together as an Association" sound hollow as delegates head for the Red Cow Hotel for today's 4pm gathering of FAI Council members.