Roy Barrett and Gary Owens, two of the three key figures at the helm of the FAI, spent a chunk of yesterday ensconced in the former's Dublin 4 stockbroking company offices.

That plush setting would have been a lot more placid that the scene elsewhere in the city this evening with the anger - stewing for some time among a section of the board of the FAI, and their constituents - and getting deeper over a fractious last 48 hours, gets an airing.

Niall Quinn's midweek call for "unity" and a statement from Barrett - independent chairman of the FAI board - stressing it was "imperative that we all work together as an Association" sound hollow as delegates head for the Red Cow Hotel for today's 4pm gathering of FAI Council members.

Relations between the so-called "elected members" of the FAI board (football people, in shorthand) and the Barrett/Owens/Quinn axis are as low as could be.

One of the names attached to Wednesday's late-night email from the eight "football directors" was informed over the phone by one of the senior officers that their statement was "just another whinge and moan", words that were soon fed back to others on the board.

Another one of the eight rebels was told they had "sabotaged" the FAI and while Niall Quinn used a TV appearance on Virgin Media to call for "unity" and an "end to the propaganda", there is now a real divide on the board.

One senior observer labelled the current set-up as a "broken marriage" that is simply beyond repair.

When a marriage breaks up it's often the offspring of the relationship who suffer but in this bout of civil war, those looking on with anxiety are partners like the Government, Bank of Ireland, UEFA and FIFA. If Irish football crashes, the sound will echo not just on this island, but across Europe, alarm bells already ringing with UEFA and FIFA.

During the crisis-ridden year of 2019, an incoming FAI board member joked that the switchboard operator at UEFA's HQ would be instructed by 'higher-ups' to block any incoming phone numbers with a +353 prefix as a call from Ireland was bound to be bad news.

Now, UEFA are dreading a fresh batch of calls from here.

And those who said all along that simply removing the John Delaney-era board from positions of power in the FAI would make things better, will smugly repeat that there is no magic bullet.

Failure to adopt a reform package at an FAI EGM later this month would see the FAI's deal with the Government fall asunder. The Government support is the only deal in town, but it's how the arrangement was finalised that has angered so many foot soldiers on the board and among the 79-strong Council.

From one point of view, this latest row is a predictable and, some would say petulant, show of strength by some board members who know that, once the number of independent directors is upped from four to six, that two current directors will lose their seats. Putting a 10-year limit on service at Council level would also see a swathe of people lose their roles. Is is really worth risking the future of the game here for the sake of two seats on the board?

From within the board, or at least the eight who put their names to Wednesday's email, it's not about two people losing seats at the board. They are unhappy with the governance at the heart of the association.

In a position backed by Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry, those board members have contradicted Owens' claim on Wednesday that the board signed off on the Memorandum of Understanding before it was agreed.

A statement last night by Barrett didn't address the issue, and a revelation in his statement that he received the terms of the MoU "late on the evening of January 29" but only passed this on to his fellow board members the following morning has also sparked alarm. Directors are now asking why they weren't given the details on the 29th?

At today's meeting of Council members, delegates may ask Barrett and Owens for a specific timeline of that evening of January 28. One director said he had little issue with the MoU per se, but did query the manner of its conclusion, and the gulf between Owens' version of events and the stance of eight other directors, is the core issue.

For an association €55m in debt battling through a global pandemic, these may seem like small potatoes.

But some on the board fear that mistakes of the recent past are about to be repeated. Today will be anything but a good Friday for the FAI.