Saudis offer Cristiano Ronaldo new contract worth a whopping €175m a year

Cristiano Ronaldo's next port of call could be Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia's Pro League. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has received proposals from Al Nassr to play in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League following his departure from Manchester United during the World Cup.

The Portugal captain stands to make more than £150million (€174m) per season to play in the Middle East.

The 37-year-old was subject to interest from Al Hilal last summer, but their president has spoken about being under a transfer ban, while Ronaldo also wanted to move to a Champions League team.

However, interest in Ronaldo from Saudi Arabia has remained consistent, with sources saying Al Nassr’s determination to sign the Portugal forward is firmly established.

The Saudis are considering an attempt to host the World Cup in 2030, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be used as a face for any bid. They have yet to confirm a bid for four years’ time but have been widely reported to be looking at co-hosting with Egypt and Greece.

If Ronaldo was in Saudi Arabia, he could play a major role should they look to stage the biggest tournament in the world.

They have an agreement with Lionel Messi to promote tourism in the country, and the Al Hilal bid in the summer showed the Saudis were serious about signing up the biggest stars and hosting high-profile events.

Saudi Arabia’s Group C victory over Argentina at this World Cup has raised the country’s profile and any future involvement with Ronaldo would be a huge next step.

United were determined for Ronaldo’s departure to be on their terms, and the club got their way last month when it was announced that it was “mutually agreed” his contract had been terminated.

Ronaldo has been focused on securing a place in the knockout stage with Portugal at the World Cup, but that has not stopped discussions at a number of clubs over whether a deal could be struck.

