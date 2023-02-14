Saudi sponsorship would overshadow Women’s World Cup and what it truly represents

Whether one supports soccer or not, and even then, if one only admires the men’s game and not the female version, it cannot be denied that the Irish women’s international squad truly represents its country.

In a landmark year for the sport here, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first unwittingly trailblazing Irish team, Vera Pauw’s side embark upon the historic maiden odyssey to a World Cup in Australia, beginning against the hosts.

They will likely do so in front of a sell-out crowd soaring beyond 80,000, and an expected global TV audience stretching into millions. All eyes will be upon them.

Ireland’s side are not necessarily fancied to prosper, but their merits of achievement have already been met by merely qualifying; given their resolute defensive qualities, it would be a fool’s errand to utterly dismiss their capability of causing an upset.

But whatever their sporting qualities, it cannot be argued that their presence at the most momentous female soccer World Cup in history will hold up a mirror to the society they will seek to represent.

All human life is there. Black and white. Gay and heterosexual. Emigrants and immigrants. Settled and Travelling communities.

Second and third-generation Irish, as well as those whose native lineage can be traced back for decades.

There are players hewn from the deepest countryside, in all four corners of the land, as well as from the streets of the major towns and cities.

There are women who have struggled to prosper as amateurs in their own country, who were forced to rail against the very institution that was supposed to be supportive of them, and others who were forced overseas to pursue professional ambitions in the absence of suitable infrastructure in their native land.

Anybody can dismiss them should they so wish, but nobody can deny their claims to legitimately carry the hopes and dreams of a nation.

Such a pity, then, it seems they will head to a World Cup that, for the second successive year, could be soured by an association with a derided regime, that of Saudi Arabia, who are being coveted by a morally equivalent FIFA.

On a day when the IOC’s Thomas Bach made a delusional claim that it may be determined as a true architect of world peace, as he prepares to embrace athletes from a war-mongering Russia, FIFA’s stance is just as predictably depressing.

And so, after Newcastle United, LIV Golf and a flurry of hosted events – including many women’s golf events which bizarrely raised barely any eyebrows in this part of the world – sportswashing appears destined to overshadow what should be a showpiece occasion for the world’s biggest ever female competition.

If one needs to be reminded, LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia are confronted daily by extreme censorship and discrimination.

Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe (pictured) and fellow midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn, who spoke about their relationship during Dublin’s Gay Pride week in 2019, would not be able to co-exist within such a society.

Should FIFA force them into a situation whereby their personal life choices, and those of so many others, conflict with the competition’s putative headline sponsors?

Before the World Cup in Qatar, where similar strictures apply to the LGBTQ+ community, McCabe voiced her disdain for the circumstances in which that competition were to be held.

“What is going on over there right now, it’s not great,” she said. “It’s not a good look for football. The World Cup will continue and, hopefully, there won’t be any bad news stories around it. It will just be football played and that will be it.”

McCabe, who has campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights in recent years, then backed the stance of England’s Harry Kane, who had declared his intention to wear a rainbow armband as a signal of protest.

Events later transpired to scupper that plan, with FIFA unsubtly alerting participants that anyone who sought to do so would be penalised by the issuing of a yellow card.

Despite some brave resistance, the opposition was withered on the vine as the world shoulder-shruggingly “concentrated on the football”.

Wrongly, players were deemed to be the villains of the piece.

A similar scenario should not be allowed to re-occur if a Saudi sponsorship proves correct.

Of course, FIFA will claim that Saudi’s commitment to the game overrides moral issues.

But the overall point still holds, as USA star Alex Morgan averred last week. “It’s bizarre that FIFA has looked to have a Visit Saudi sponsorship for the Women’s World Cup when I, myself, Alex Morgan, would not even be supported and accepted in that country.”

One hopes the FAI will not be found wanting to align its support. Because the players should not be burdened with doing so.