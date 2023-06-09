Saudi Arabia are building LIV Football before our eyes – here’s what comes next
Tom MorganTelegraph.co.uk
Lionel Messi decided Saudi Arabia wasn’t for him, but the state’s Pro League is already busily working through its Plan B of ageing superstars.
Latest Soccer
Ben Foster signs one-year deal to stay at Wrexham for League Two campaign
Saudi Arabia are building LIV Football before our eyes – here’s what comes next
Shane Duffy joins Irish contingent at Norwich City after signing three-year deal
Shelbourne takeover completed as Hull City owner Acun Ilicali becomes majority shareholder
Manchester City v Inter Milan: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Champions League final
‘To have a player of that calibre here’ – Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler excited about Lionel Messi's impact
Manchester United to face Athletic Bilbao at Aviva Stadium on August 6
How Erling Haaland became the finishing touch to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City masterpiece
Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is David Beckham's American Dream 16 years in the making
Women’s World Cup to break record after over one million tickets are sold for the event
Top Stories
LATEST | Trump indictment: Donald Trump faces up to 100-year jail sentence as he declares ‘I am an innocent man’
Tanya Sweeney: ‘Gwyneth Paltrow is right, having a baby is like whacking your relationship in the kidneys with a baseball bat’
Former Wicklow priest and serial child rapist has jail time quadrupled
Latest | Escape to the Chateau stars ‘to close’ castle business weeks after leak of foul-mouthed audio
Latest NewsMore
The Weekend Hitlist: what we want to see, do, and buy this weekend
Why Alvarinho aka Albariño is the epitome of Iberian elegance
Donal Skehan serves up tasty Turkish recipes – spicy eggs, luscious lahmacun, and pistachio and orange blossom cookies
Get ahead of the curve by favouring touches of playful squiggles over stripes in your home
The best summer reads – chosen by holiday type
Nick Drake: The Life by Richard Morton Jack shows us the man behind the myth
Meet one of Ireland's primary school teachers going viral on TikTok
Ben Foster signs one-year deal to stay at Wrexham for League Two campaign
Teenage boy dies after collision involving e-bike and ambulance
Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Brian Fay carry hops of Irish gold at NCAA Division 1 Championships