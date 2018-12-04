Sarri hopes Chelsea can amend their contract policy for key players

Maurizio Sarri wants Chelsea to tie down David Luiz and Cesc Fabregas to new contracts in moves which could challenge club policy of 12-month deals for players aged over 30.

Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, signed a four-year contract on Tuesday and Sarri wants defender Luiz and midfielder Fabregas to follow suit.

Both players are 32 in 2019, before the end of the season, and Chelsea’s long established policy of season-long deals for over 30s is a stumbling block, Sarri revealed.

“David and Cesc are leaders. And so I think it’s very important for me, for the staff, also for their team-mates, if they stay with us,” Sarri said.

“I spoke with the club about this one month ago. I know very well that it’s not easy, but I think that we can do a new deal for both.

“The club want a short contract and the players want a long contract. And so it’s difficult for this reason. I think at the end we can find a solution.

“They are very important players for us. It’s very difficult to find a centre-back for this level.

“And it’s very difficult to find a central midfielder technically like Fabregas. So I think they have to stay with us.”

Luiz is in his second spell at Chelsea, having had a two-year stint at Paris St Germain.

Maurizio Sarri has ruled out the possibility of a January exit for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, pictured (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarri also dismissed the possibility of a January exit for England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has been linked with a host of clubs.

Asked about the possibility of a move, Sarri said: “No. I want him to stay with me, to stay with us. I think there is no chance.”

Loftus-Cheek came off the substitutes’ bench to score Chelsea’s second in last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Fulham and could start in the Premier League for the first time this season on Wednesday’s trip to Wolves.

That goal came after a glaring miss by striker Alvaro Morata.

“He missed the goal only because he wanted to score too much,” said Sarri of Morata.

Morata has cut a forlorn figure at times in his 18 months at Chelsea, with Sarri admitting he is uncertain if the Spain striker needs tough love or an arm around the shoulder.

“I have to understand very well what he needs,” Sarri added.

“I’m available to do everything. I think Morata, in the last month, played well.

“He needs only continuity I think, because he needs confidence and confidence and confidence.”

Marcos Alonso is a doubt for Chelsea’s trip to Wolves with a back injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and left-back Marcos Alonso (back) are doubts for the trip to Molineux.

“Maybe during the match the back worsened,” Sarri added.

“This is possible, I don’t know. I want to speak to him. He didn’t play very well. I know very well this, but I think Alonso knows very well this. It can happen.”

