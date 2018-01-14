Sanchez omitted from Arsenal squad amid speculation of January transfer

Sanchez did not even travel to the south coast, with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admitting he was left at home over his unresolved future.

Sanchez has refused to sign a new Arsenal contract with his current deal expiring in the summer, and Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly both keen on recruiting the Chile striker this month.

Wenger confirmed before kick-off at Dean Court that he remained unsure on Sanchez's future.