Sammie Szmodics on target as Blackburn go top while Shane Long on target for Reading

Sammie Szmodics’ debut strike helped send Blackburn top of the Championship with a 3-0 win at Swansea.

Szmodics made a quick impact on his maiden outing after the switch from Peterborough, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Lewis Travis also on target.

Rovers are the only side to boast two wins from two matches in the embryonic Championship campaign, topping the table ahead of promoted Sunderland.

The Black Cats claimed their first win on their Championship return by edging over the line 3-2 at Bristol City.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms bagged a debut brace for Sunderland either side of strikes from Robins duo Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin.

But Ross Stewart netted the winner with 18 minutes left for the visitors.

Norwich were made to wait again for their first win of the season on their Championship return as they drew 1-1 at home to promoted Wigan.

James McClean pounced on Ben Gibson’s mistake to hand Wigan the lead, with the Canaries struggling again after the 1-0 opening-weekend loss at Cardiff.

Max Aarons scrambled a draw with a smart finish just past the hour mark but Norwich will already be feeling the jitters after a frustrating start to the campaign.

Josh Brownhill’s goal rescued Vincent Kompany’s Burnley a point in a 1-1 home draw with Luton, who raced into an early lead through Dan Potts.

Sheffield United stepped up to sixth place by winning 2-0 at home to Millwall.

Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge struck for the Blades before half-time and they eased to victory despite Oliver Norwood’s penalty miss.

QPR held off a second-half fightback from Middlesbrough to win 3-2 in west London, with Chris Willock, Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes all striking before the break.

Matt Crooks and Marcus Forss cut the deficit for Boro, who had Darragh Lenihan sent off in stoppage time as their comeback fell short.

Tom Ince added to Shane Long’s penalty as Reading saw off Cardiff 2-1 after Callum O’Dowda’s early effort gave the travelling Bluebirds the lead.

Elsewhere, Harry Clarke and Jacob Brown sealed Stoke’s 2-0 win over Blackpool while Preston drew 0-0 at home to Hull.