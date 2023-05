Spanish club are burning cash and have already sold off a significant percentage of future earnings to US investor Sixth Street

New Galacticos: Kylian Mbappe of France, right, vies with Jude Bellingham of England during the World Cup quarter-final. Photo: Getty Images — © Corbis via Getty Images

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, as well as Jude Bellingham, this summer has prompted comparisons with their spending on the Galacticos era of the early 2000s, in the days before financial fair play and nation state-owned clubs.