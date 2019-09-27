'Sam Allardyce sacked me immediately' - Keith Treacy says Richard Keogh's time is up at Derby

Former Ireland international Keith Treacy feels Richard Keogh's Derby career is over following a car crash that left him with a serious knee injury and two team-mates arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Former Ireland international Keith Treacy feels Richard Keogh's Derby career is over following a car crash that left him with a serious knee injury and two team-mates arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Championship club Derby have condemned the "alcohol-related incident" in which two other senior players - Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett - were charged with drink-driving on Tuesday night.

Keogh was a passenger in one car, with allegations that there were two vehicles racing each other before the accident.

Treacy, whose clubs across the water included Blackburn Rovers and Burnley, highlighted an incident during his own career that led to him being sacked by Sam Allardyce at Blackburn and he feels Keogh will meet the same fate.

"I would have thought it was the end (for Keogh at Derby)," Treacy told the Sean O'Rourke Show on RTE Radio.

"I was in a similar position myself at Blackburn. I wasn't drink-driving at the time but I was driving a car without a license and Sam Allardyce sacked me immediately.

"It never actually came out that I was sacked because my agent found a loophole and they ended up paying me and I ended up going to Preston within the month.

"Nobody really knew the goings-on of what happened. It was wept under the carpet and I went on a team-building exercise with Burnley in Manchester city centre and the next morning one of the lads was caught drink driving and that was swept under the carpet.

"So this is no new thing but to go back to your original question, I think, to be honest I think it's the end. The money men and the business heads in the backround will be thinking 'he is 33, he is not going to play for the rest of the season, let's cut our losses here and get him out of the club and we will save ourselves the guts of £500k'."

In a forthright statement yesterday, Derby confirmed Keogh will be out for the season and will pay a "heavy price" for his actions.

"The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night," read a statement.

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club and chose to stay out.

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season."

The club added that the players involved in Tuesday's incident will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under its code of conduct and disciplinary procedures.

"We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

"Those involved in Tuesday's incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team."

The statement went onto read that the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County take in regards alcohol.

Meanwhile, Keogh is said to feel personally responsible for the crash. "It's having a huge effect on him personally," Derby manager Phillip Cocu told BBC Radio Derby.

"He's extremely down of course because he realises what's going on for him. I think he feels responsible, yes. More senior players always have to step up and take responsibility.

"It's an early stage to say but if we say he'll be out for the rest of the season, it's a very serious injury.

"It's a big deal losing an important player in Richard - we have to deal with it together.

"Individual mistakes have been made and as we communicated there will be consequences - we have serious matters to deal with and disciplinary actions will be taken."

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has now been plunged into a defensive crisis with another central defender, Shane Duffy, also expected to miss next month's crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland.

Online Editors