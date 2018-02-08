Sam Allardyce expects Everton reaction to mauling by Arsenal

Everton manager Sam Allardyce insists last week’s 5-1 thrashing at Arsenal was a “blip” and his players have already moved on from the humiliation.

The Toffees were 4-0 down in 37 minutes and afterwards the Toffees boss said the team played “crap”, with unused substitute Wayne Rooney later claiming he was embarrassed by the performance.

However, Allardyce said that was now all water under the bridge. “It is one of those blips we have to get over and get over quick. The team have managed to do that,” he said.

“The lads have accepted – we’ve all accepted – we were not able to compete with Arsenal, but in reality an Arsenal team as good as that has punished a lot of teams this season on their own soil. “There was a spirited (second-half) recovery which will be forgotten about when you see 5-1 but it was one we have to react to in the right away.

“We have created more opportunities by gaining points from (being) behind than most teams in the Premier League so we don’t always fall foul to a heavy defeat, we lose a goal and come back quite well and as good as any team in the Premier League, and we shouldn’t forget that on one isolated incident.” The game was a debut to forget for on-loan defender Eliaquim Mangala but Allardyce said that could also be overlooked considering the mitigating circumstances.

“You can only make an impact if the rest of the players are playing to their abilities and capabilities and we weren’t as a team, especially the first 30 minutes,” Allardyce said. “There was nothing wrong with his performance in the second half, like all the players, because we took the game to Arsenal and created more chances.

“Only I would know that because it is my job to study the whole game: 5-1 is a very poor result to accept but the whole performance was not what we were looking for.”

Everton host Crystal Palace on Saturday, with referee Jon Moss returning to Merseyside just six days after his controversial officiating of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

During the game, while checking an offside decision with linesman Eddie Smart, Moss drew criticism after television cameras picked him up incorrectly asking fourth official Martin Atkinson if he had seen anything on TV. However, the match was not covered by the video assistant referee system and it resulted in Professional Game Match Officials Limited having to issue a clarification about Moss being “misguided” in making the request. Allardyce has no issue with the official taking charge this weekend.

“I think he chose to do the right thing and talk it out and then come to the decision,” Allardyce said.

“Whether that decision was right or wrong only his bosses and him can discuss that. “The only thing they didn’t do is cover their mouths up because the camera goes so close.”

