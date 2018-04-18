Salah sets his sights on Ian Rush’s most Liverpool goals in a season record

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is targeting a place in the club’s history books as he chases Ian Rush’s record for the most goals scored in a single season.

The Egypt international took his tally to 40 for the campaign against Bournemouth at the weekend and is only seven short of equalling Rush, who set the mark in 1983-84.

With four Premier League matches and a two-legged Champions League semi-final to come, Salah has more than enough chances to set a new milestone having already made the most prolific debut for the club. “There’s a big chance to break the record, to be number one for a club like Liverpool, it’s something huge,” he told Premier League Productions.

“I will be very happy if I break it. I’m happy about 40, I want to keep scoring, I want to be number one for the record. “It’s always good when you see your name with legends of a club like Liverpool, it’s a different feeling and I’m very happy about that.

“But I always try to look at myself and I want more. I have 40 now, I’m telling myself, ‘Why not? You can be number one!’ “I will try my best to break the record but, as I’ve said before, we play as 11 players, I play for the team.

“It’s not about individual awards, it’s something for the team. I’m sure if I have a chance to give it to someone else to score, I will – it’s not about me, it’s about us.”

Press Association