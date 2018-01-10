Salah and Sturridge train ahead of Liverpool's clash with City

Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge took part in Liverpool's training session on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City.

Forward Salah, the Reds' top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions this season, has missed the last two matches because of a groin problem.

Sturridge has not been involved in a game since the Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow on December 6 having suffered with illness and injury. Liverpool announced on their website on Wednesday that the pair had taken part in a session earlier in the day at Melwood.

Sunday's encounter with City at Anfield will be fourth-placed Liverpool's first match since the departure of Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. Coutinho signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Barca on Monday as a transfer that could be worth up to £142million to Liverpool was finalised.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, his compatriot, on Wednesday posted a message on Instagram saying "Liverpool is no longer the same without" the "magical" Coutinho. Accompanied by a picture of the two players in Liverpool shirts with arms around each other, the message said: "Liverpool is no longer the same without the magical bro, I wish the infinite success for you, that you enjoy life. And realise all your dreams brother!!

"God is always protecting you and the whole family!! It was an honour wizard (to) play this time together with you."

Press Association