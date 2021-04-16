Saka can for Arsenal to book spot in last four

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, left, celebrates his 'goal' with Alexandre Lacazette but it was then disallowed after a VAR decision during the Europa League quarter-final against bSlavia Prague. Photo: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

In this season of turbulence and turmoil for Arsenal, there have been occasional moments when Mikel Arteta’s grand masterplan has been visible for all to see. It has not happened often enough, and there have been plenty of moments of despair and dejection too, but every now and then they appear to be a team of genuine quality.

Against Slavia Prague, Arteta’s players produced the sort of football he has been trying so hard to instil. They played seemingly without nerves, and certainly without hesitation, as they swept into the Europa League semi-finals for the third time in four seasons. Unai Emery, their former head coach now at Villarreal, awaits in the next round.

No matter what happens in the rest of this strange campaign, Arteta can point to this performance as proof that his strategy has promise.

Slavia are a fine side, who had already defeated Leicester City and Rangers in this competition, but they were torn to pieces by Arsenal’s combination of youth and speed.

Not for the first time this season, it was the youngsters who led the way. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were at their devastating best in a scintillating first half, carrying the ball with menace and combining with Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

There was no need for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, suffering at home with malaria, as Pepe, Lacazette and Saka struck within six breathtaking first-half minutes. Those six minutes were all it took to kill the tie and banish the memories of last week’s uninspired performance against the same opponents, although Lacazette later added a fourth for good measure.

A failure to progress from this tie was deemed as unthinkable for Arteta, as defeat would have brought dark clouds to north London, and even darker questions over Arteta’s suitability for the role.

There could be no hiding from the magnitude of the occasion for Arsenal. Their season really was on the line here, and perhaps the next season too. Only by winning the Europa League can they qualify for next year’s Champions League, which is the best and quickest solution to all their financial woes.

Arsenal had not played a game of this importance since last year’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. On that day, they rose as a team and played to their maximum. It was the blueprint for Arteta and his players to follow in Prague, and they did so to spectacular effect in a blistering first-half performance.

Expansive, dangerous and ruthless in front of goal, Arsenal were an entirely different team to the one which struggled to a 1-1 draw against the same opponents in last week’s first leg. At the heart of their rampage were the same two youngsters who have provided this season’s most encouraging moments: Saka and Smith Rowe.

It has been a campaign of many lessons for Arteta, who is learning on the job after all, and the biggest takeaway must surely be to trust the kids. At 19 and 20, Saka and Smith Rowe are unburdened by past failures, unafraid of what might happen if they try something different.

Smith Rowe had the ball in the net in the 15th minute, after Saka’s shot had come back off the post, but was denied by a VAR check that revealed a marginal offside. It felt like a cruel blow, although it was forgotten within just three minutes.

Again it was Smith Rowe causing problems, dancing past a couple of challenges before slipping a gorgeous nutmegged pass into Pepe. Without much space to work with, Arsenal’s record signing finished superbly. Smith Rowe was soon off again, racing into the space behind the Slavia defence and picking out Saka. The teenager was brought down, the penalty was awarded. Lacazette doubled the lead.

Even the most optimistic of Arsenal fans could not have expected a start like this against a side with a formidable home record.

And there was still more to come. Calum Chambers found Saka, who cut inside and drilled his finish into the corner like a man who had been doing this sort of thing for years, rather than a teenager in his first season as a forward.

At the back, Arsenal looked solid as Arteta chose the same back four that kept a clean sheet at Sheffield United on Sunday. It meant Granit Xhaka remained at left-back.

Alongside him was Rob Holding and Pablo Mari, playing at the heart of the defence for the first time in European competition. Arteta has rotated his defenders so frequently that it has been hard to tell what his first-choice backline might be, but these two are surely now the preferred duo.

Such was Slavia’s lack of quality, they made four changes at the break. It did little to change the course of the match, though.

There were more chances to be had, too, with Pepe and Lacazette both looking dangerous on the counter. Indeed, Lacazette’s second came from a Pepe cross. The Frenchman shifted the ball from right foot to left before lashing his finish inside the near post. The European fight goes on. Arsenal’s season is not finished yet.

