Saints are in good hands with Hasenhuttl, says Davis

Kelvin Davis is ready to hand the Southampton reins to Ralph Hasenhuttl and believes the club will be in good hands.

Davis was in caretaker charge of the Saints’ 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley, where the Austrian, who was appointed as Mark Hughes’ successor earlier on Wednesday, took a watching brief.

The first hour will have been extremely uncomfortable viewing as Spurs threatened to run riot, leading 3-0 through goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, before the Saints produced a spirited response, with Charlie Austin bagging a late consolation.

Davis, who played over 300 times for the Saints, will join Hasenhuttl’s coaching staff and thinks the former Leipzig manager will have a positive impact.

“We met at the hotel after lunch, he was very concise with his information, very honest and to the point with what he wanted and how he wants to work,” Davis said.

“Generally a good feel to him. He is very keen to come in and improve us as a group.

“He wants to join our football club, which is fantastic with the pedigree he has got, so we are looking forward to getting started.

“He only addressed the coaching staff, he didn’t address the players.

“It was quite simple, how he likes to play the game, how he likes his sessions to be planned, how he watches opposition and what he expects from standards and people around him. There was no grey area.”

Davis has ambitions to one day become a manager and was thankful for the opportunity in his one-off game at the helm.

“It’s quite busy being a manager. It’s been a fantastic experience, the club have shown an unbelievable amount of trust and belief in me to put me in that position and give me that role,” he added.

“The players have reacted great to it, for my personal development it has been a fantastic experience, probably the best work experience you can have.

“I am thankful for that but 100 per cent ready to support Ralph and his team and get this team up the league.”

The writing was on the wall at Wembley when Kane put Spurs ahead in just the ninth minute and then two goals in the space of 10 minutes from Moura and Son after the restart killed the game.

But Spurs took their foot off the pedal, with Hugo Lloris making a string of impressive saves, while Southampton also hit the woodwork three times in total.

Mauricio Pochettino, who made Davis his first captain at Southampton in 2013, was pleased to see his side bounce back after their north London defeat and climb back above Arsenal in the table.

He said: “At 3-0 maybe we drop a little bit in our concentration I think we start to think the game was over and always it is so dangerous when there is so much time to play.

“Of course in the end, Lloris was man of the match because it was an unbelievable action that save, but that we cannot afford.

“In the same way I try to understand, it was a tough evening, difficult to play the three emotional games we played last week, you play, it is not easy to feel fresh in your legs or your mind.

“For me the most important thing is to keep going, 33 points, third in the table and I think a fantastic Premier League season.”

Press Association