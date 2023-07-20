Sadou Diallo header proves decisive for Derry City as they advance to next round

Derry City 1 HB Torshavn 0 (Derry City win 1-0 on aggregate)

Derry City will face KuPs of Finland in the next qualifying round of the Europa Conference League after a narrow win over HB Torshavn at the Brandywell.

Sadou Diallo’s first-half header proved to be enough for the Candystripes, who were well on top throughout and could have won by more.

Derry came so close to scoring on 12 minutes when Will Patching’s free-kick was met by Ronan Boyce, whose looping header set up Cameron McJannet, with the defender’s header having to be turned over and behind by goalkeeper Bjarti Mork.

The game’s defining moment came on 23 minutes when Michael Duffy’s corner found Diallo, whose downward header beat Mork to open the scoring.

Torshavn attempted to muster some response to that, but the best they could do was a shot from Hanus Sorenson from 20 yards which curled wide without troubling Brian Maher.

A second goal would have almost certainly sealed City’s progress to the next round, and Ben Doherty almost provided it in spectacular fashion 10 minutes into the second half, with a bullet effort from 25 yards which flashed just wide of the target with Mort beaten.

The Torshavn goalkeeper then came to his team’s rescue when Mark Connolly’s ball forward was taken into his stride brilliantly by Jamie McGonigle, but his effort was stopped by Mork.

The visitors finally made a game of it late on and Maher produced a vital block when he charged down Adrian Justinussen’s effort after a clever pass from Ari Mohr Jonsson.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Dummigan, Doherty, Diallo, Patching (P McEleney 66), McMullan (B Kavanagh 83), Duffy, McGonigle (Mullen 77).

HB Torshavn: Mork, Davidsen, Askham, Sorenson (Dahl 89), Justinussen, I Soylu (Praest 83), Samuelson (Mohr 71), Borchers, Wardum, Berger (Hansen 71), Jonsson.

Ref: Tomas Klima (CZE)