Sadiq Khan backs Marcus Rashford’s campaign to end child food poverty

Marcus Rashford is “more determined than ever” to eradicate child food poverty after receiving the backing of Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The 22-year-old Manchester United and England striker has formed a task force along with some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets and food brands designed to address the issue after persuading the Government to extend free school meals over the summer during lockdown.

His campaign has earned him widespread plaudits and an award from the Professional Footballers’ Association, and now London’s Mayor has thrown his weight behind the initiative.

More determined than ever, thank you for your kind words @SadiqKhan



In a letter to Rashford which the forward posted on his official Twitter account, he wrote: “As a child, I benefited from free school meals. Life would have been much harder for my family if we didn’t have them and I know how important they are.

“Your campaign, as well as the tireless efforts of charities and campaigners, many of whom we work with here in London, meant hundreds of thousands of children received the vital support they desperately needed over the summer holiday.

“But our fight to end child poverty doesn’t stop here. Every child should have the right to healthy, affordable and sustainable food no matter what their circumstances or where they live.

“I will continue doing everything within my power to end the pandemic that is food poverty and support the most vulnerable children in our society so that each one of them can fulfil their potential, as you have done.

“Thank you once again for your inspiring work and best of luck in the future (apart from when you are playing at Anfield!)”

Retweeting the letter, Rashford said: “More determined than ever, thank you for your kind words @SadiqKhan. #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY”

Rashford, who joined United from boyhood club Fletcher Moss Rangers, rose to prominence after scoring twice on his senior debut as an 18-year-old in a Europa League victory over Midtjylland in February 2016, and managed 22 in all competitions last season.

However, he has become almost as well-known for his activism in recent months having revealed that as a child, he listened to his own mother cry herself to sleep after working a 14-hour day wondering how she was going to feed her family.

