Sadio Mane's Anfield record more impressive than Liverpool's unbeaten home run

Liverpool set a new club record when they extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 64 games with a 3-0 win against Leicester on Sunday, yet Sadio Mane's boasts an even more impressive record on home soil.

Mane was injured when Liverpool last home at Premier League game on home soil against Crystal Palace on 23 April 2017, some 1310 days ago.

He was also missing in the only other home defeat Liverpool have suffered during his time at the club, a 3-2 loss against Swansea in January 2017.

It means the Senegal forward has never been part of a Liverpool side that has lost a Premier League game at Anfield, with his personal unbeaten record now standing at a remarkable 71 matches.

No player in Premier League history has compiled an unbeaten run at one stadium to compare to Mane's with his team-mate Mohamed Salah second on the list, with his record of 61 games unbeaten in league games at Anfield equally impressive.

Brazilian defender Alex is next on the list after he compiled a 41-game unbeaten run with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while defender Jaap Stam went 40 games without losing at Old Trafford during his time at Manchester United.

Yet Mane's record looks set to stand the test of time and he will look to extend it further when Liverpool take on Wolves in their next Premier League home game on December 5th.

