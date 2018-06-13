Sport Soccer

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Sadio Mane insists he is happy at Liverpool following Real Madrid speculation

The Senegal international scored in last month’s Champions League defeat to Real.

Sadio Mane insists he is happy at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Sadio Mane insists he is happy at Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

By Carl Markham, Press Association Sport

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists he is happy at the club after speculation linked him with a move to Real Madrid.

The Senegal international scored in last month’s Champions League defeat to the Spanish club and speculation almost immediately suggested he was a target for them – before Zinedine Zidane’s shock resignation.

But Mane, preparing for the start of the World Cup in Russia, insists he feels at home at Anfield.

“I am very happy in Liverpool and my contract will last for three more years,” the 26-year-old, a former Red Bull Salzburg player, told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

“But you never know what will happen in the future. I want to win trophies, especially the Champions League.”

Mane said it was tough to put the heartbreaking final defeat behind him but he has now turned his focus to Senegal’s tournament in Russia.

“To be honest, this defeat was not easy to put away. The whole club worked hard for this Champions League title, but Real Madrid were the better team that day,” he added.

“We lost to the best team in the world. The defeat is ticked off. Now it is time to play with Senegal (and have) a good and successful World Cup. That’s my whole focus.”

Liverpool launched their ‘deep violet’ away kit on Thursday and defender Virgil van Dijk said: “We have the best travelling support in football and I’m excited to run out in front of our fans wearing this strip.”

