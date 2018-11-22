Sadio Mane agrees new deal with Liverpool

Sadio Mane has agreed terms on a new long-term contract with Liverpool , the Premier League club have announced.

Press Association Sport understands the deal runs until 2023.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 on a five-year contract and has gone on to score 40 goals in 89 appearances for the Reds.

The 26-year-old Senegal forward told liverpoolfc.com: “I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool.

“It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything – to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

“I’ve always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn’t have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.

“For me, I have made the best decision in my career.”

Mane netted 20 times for Liverpool last season, with 10 of the goals coming in the Champions League, including one in the final as Jurgen Klopp’s men were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid.

He has scored seven times so far this term.

