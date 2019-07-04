Ryan-Doyle brace helps Ireland into quarter-finals of World University Games after win over South Korea

A first half brace from Trinity University student Eleanor Ryan-Doyle proved enough for the Ireland women’s side to overcome the strong challenge of South Korea and claim a place in Monday's quarter-final stage as group winners at the World University Games in Naples.

Dave Connell had named an unchanged starting line up from Tuesday's shock 1-0 defeat of reigning champions Brazil in their opening Group C fixture and he was given the perfect start with an Ireland goal in the opening minutes.

Ryan-Doyle coolly stroking home a sixth minute penalty after she was taken down in the box by South Korean goalkeeper H Kang.

Lauren Dwyer then had to clear off her goal line and goalkeeper Amanda McQuillian was forced to keep out a dangerous shot from distance with her feet as Ireland were put under strong pressure.

But relief came four minutes from the break when Ryan-Doyle - a WNL player with Peamount United - grabbed her second goal to stretch the Ireland advantage.

Shauna Fox played a defensive clearance into the South Korean half and the speedy Ryan-Doyle won the race against a couple of defenders to clip the ball past the advancing ‘keeper for a splendid finish.

Disaster struck for Ireland in stoppage time when the unlucky Fox headed a free high into her own net to give the South Koreans some hope.

They certainly went for it after the break and looking the fresher of the sides they had the majority of the possession with Namgung and Song both going close to equalising.

But the Irish defended bravely and came away with another famous win to remain unbeaten in their two group games and guarantee a place in the last eight where they will face the runners up in the group that contains China, Mexico and Russia on Monday evening.

Ireland: A McQuillan; J Gargan, C Mustaki, L Dwyer (L O’Callaghan 66), S Doyle, L Kelly, N Farrelly, E Ryan-Doyle, A Meaney, M Smyth Lynch (G McGuinness 55), S Fox.

Online Editors