Ryan Nolan moves to Getafe B as Kris Twardek departs Bohemians

Irish defender Ryan Nolan has returned to Spain after a spell in Italy and has signed for the B team of La Liga outfit Getafe.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Co Clare but spent much of his childhood in Spain, was signed by Inter Milan as a 16-year-old and he was a regular in their reserves in a four-year spell.

Last year he moved on to Serie C side Arezzo but had battles with injury and was unable to get the game time he had hoped for, leading to a loan spell with another Serie C outfit. Now he has opted to go back to Spain and will try his luck with Getafe B, who play in the Spanish third tier. Nolan, capped at youth level by Ireland, had hoped to work his way into the Republic's U-21 squad.

In other transfer news, Bohemians have confirmed the sale of Canadian winger Kris Twardek to Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok while Dubliner Luke Wade-Slater has also left Bohs, in a cross-border move to Larne FC.

Meanwhile, Belgian side Anderlecht have hailed new signing Josh Cullen as a "true team player" after the midfielder completed his move from West Ham United.

The 24-year-old, who has been capped twice at senior level, has been at West Ham since the age of nine and he signed a new deal with the Hammers earlier this year, but the London club have now agreed to sell him to Anderlecht, managed by Vincent Kompany.

Cullen, who had been isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, arrives on a three-year deal and becomes the first Irish player to play in Belgium since Dominic Foley's spell there between 2005 and 2012.



"He is good technically, he has a winning mentality and he is a true team player," Anderlecht's Sporting Director, Peter Verbeke, said.

Online Editors