Ryan Manning turns down Premier League offers to sign with Southampton as Knight seals Bristol City switch

Southampton say they are delighted to have fended off rival offers from Premier League teams to sign Ireland international Ryan Manning from Swansea City.

Manning, a free agent after his contract with Swansea ran out, was in demand but he opted to move to Southampton - relegated from the top flight at the end of last season - to once again hook up with his former boss Russell Martin.

"Firstly, he's a brilliant character. He's got a real edge to him. He's got a fantastic personality, a lot of energy and was a really important member of our group at Swansea, not just on the pitch but off it as well," Martin said after the four-year deal for ex-QPR man Manning was sealed today.

“In terms of on the pitch, he's an outstanding footballer who has a brilliant understanding of what we want. He played in a few positions for us previously, and he's coming here as a left-back because he ended up performing as one of the best left-backs in the division last year.

“We've beaten competition from two clubs in the Premier League for him, which I'm really pleased about, because I thought the lure of that would make it difficult for us, but he's come here because he knows the work and he believes in it."

Manning said his relationship with Martin was key in his decision to move and he believes he can help the Saints get back to the top flight.

"With the gaffer coming here, knowing his style of football and how he wants his team to play, it felt like a perfect fit for me where the club and the manager lined up," Manning said.

"You're coming to a Premier League football club that's in the Championship, so the ambition is promotion and nothing else, and that's exactly what I was looking for as the next move in my career. I think it's the perfect club for me to come to, the ambition is massive and everyone as a collective is working towards getting back to the Premier League."

Meanwhile, Jason Knight is back in the Championship after he today completed his move from Derby County to Bristol City as he has vowed to "give everything" to his new employers.

The Robins have been tracking Knight (22) for some time and following an admission by League One side Derby two weeks ago that they were unable to hold on to the midfielder due to the fact that he was out of contract next year, a move was on the cards.

His transfer was made even more likely when he did not join Derby for a pre-season training camp in Spain this week.

Derby rejected the first two bids from City but a third bid - believed to be £2million – was accepted and he is now a Bristol City player.

"Derby County would like to place on record its thanks to Jason for his service to the club and wish him every success in the future," the Rams said on Tuesday night.

Knight said: “It's been a long time coming behind-the-scenes trying to get it sorted, but I'm happy to be here and I'm looking forward to the season ahead. The club have shown a real eagerness to get me here, which is always nice as a footballer - to be wanted. I know Nigel (Pearson) from his time at Derby County and I've had a good number of chats with him, and he sees me as a big part of the plans going forward.

"I’ll give everything every time I put on the shirt; for the fans, the club, and the boys I'm playing with - full of energy and full of emotion.”

Knight joins compatriot Mark Sykes at Bristol for their promotion push next season.