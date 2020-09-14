Ryan Manning frozen out by QPR over contract stand-off

QPR manager Mark Warburton has confirmed that Irish defender Ryan Manning was omitted from the squad for the first league game of the season due to a stand-off in contract talks.

Manning, an €80,000 purchase from Galway United in 2015, is out of contract at the end of the season and has held talks about a new deal, but the club marked his card by leaving him in the stand for the season opener.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to other Championship clubs.

"I want to make sure that players are focused on the game and there’s nothing derogatory or negative about Ryan, who trains exceptionally well and is a great lad," says Warburton.

"I have a great relationship with him, I talk to him all the time, but as I say that’s just football. There’s no doubting the quality of Ryan Manning, of course.

"There’s nothing derogatory about the player. Many clubs have seen many players walk away at the end of a contract with no value for the football club.

"What we have to do, what the board and the owners and Les (Ferdinand, director of football) are making sure is we seek value all the way through. It’s about players committing to the club.

"I’m not doubting the commitment of any player, I’m not saying any players are linked with moves away.

"There’s lots of media speculation, none of it true, so as I say I hope very much hope all such talks reach a suitable conclusion."

