Ryan Manning a free agent as Swansea announce Irish international’s departure

Swansea City have admitted defeat in their bid to keep Ireland international Ryan Manning at the club as the Championship side today confirmed that he will leave.

Manning is out of contract with the Swans after a three-year spell, with the Galway native impressing this season as he was named as player of the year by City supporters.

He has been linked with a move to a Premier League or Championship club and while there was some hope that he would sign a new deal, Swansea confirmed his exit as they today issued their retained list for next term, as they need to do under EFL rules.

Earlier this week the Galway native was named in the Ireland squad for a training camp ahead of the June qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

City also stated that Manning’s compatriot Michael Obafemi would now join promoted side Burnley on a permanent deal as his loan spell with the Clarets is up.

Wasiri Williams, on loan with Dundalk, has also been released. "Everyone at Swansea City wishes all departing players every success in their future careers,” the club said today.

EFL clubs must announced their retained lists for next season before midnight on Saturday but a batch of Irish players in the have already been informed of their fate.

Internationals Kevin Long (Birmingham), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe), Shane Long (Reading), Kieran O'Hara (Colchester), Alan Judge (Colchester) have been released while Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers) has retired and U21 cap Danny Grant was released by Huddersfield Town.

Current and former international players Robbie Brady and Greg Cunningham (Preston), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Stephen Quinn (Burton) and Joe Murphy (Tranmere) have been offered new contracts.